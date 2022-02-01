Triveni Turbine net profit up 30% t0 Rs 36 crore in December quarter

-
ALSO READ
TS EAMCET result 2021 declared at eamcet.tsche.ac.in: Steps to check result
Triveni Engineering Q1 profit up 10.20% at Rs 92.30 crore
Sugar stocks sweeten: Triveni, Dalmia, Balrampur, Uttam Sugar gain up to 5%
Balrampur Chini, Triveni, EID Parry at record high; stocks soar up to 20%
Sugar shares in demand; Triveni, Dhampur, Balrampur surge up to 11%
-
Triveni Turbine posted a nearly 30 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 35.67 crore in the December quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.
The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 27.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2020, a BSE filing stated.
Total income of the company rose to Rs 233.52 crore in the quarter, up from Rs 178.97 crore in the same period a year ago.
Dhruv M Sawhney, Chairman and Managing Director, Triveni Turbine Limited, said: "Though COVID-19 re-emerged this quarter with the new Omicron variant, Triveni Turbines continued to strengthen and improve its market position especially in the above 30 MW segment, where the company is approaching the market independently following the amicable resolution with General Electric and Baker Hughes pertaining to Triveni Energy Solutions Ltd (TESL) (formerly GETL) that was announced in the previous quarter."
In terms of order booking, in the nine-month period of FY22, the company has achieved order booking of over Rs 900 crore.
This order booking provides visibility for the good growth in FY23, it stated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU