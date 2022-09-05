JUST IN
Business Standard

HOP Electric to establish 60-acre EV park in Neemrana: CEO Mehta

Company will raise money for the project by taking debt and through equity sale, he says

Topics
Electric Vehicles | Electric vehicles in India | e vehicles

Deepak Patel  |  New Delhi 

E-scooter
Representative Image

HOP Electric Mobility, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer, is acquiring 60-acre land at Neemrana in Rajasthan to establish an electric vehicle (EV) park with production capacity of 5 lakh units per annum, said its co-founder and CEO Ketan Mehta on Monday.

First Published: Mon, September 05 2022. 17:02 IST

