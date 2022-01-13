Housing finance co, 8 NBFCs surrender certificates of registration to RBI

Eight Non-Banking Financial (NBFCs) and one company have surrendered their certificates of registration to

The Mumbai-based Indie Homefin Pvt Ltd has surrendered the Certificate of Registration (CoR) granted by the National Housing Bank and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has therefore cancelled the CoR, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday.

The that have surrendered the CoRs are Morgan Stanley India Securities Pvt Ltd, Sankalp Granites Pvt Ltd, Yardley Investment and Trading Company Pvt Ltd, Shirdi Credit and Finance Pvt Ltd, Mangalam Softwares Pvt Ltd, Dholadhar Investments Pvt Ltd, Goodwill Financial Services Pvt Ltd and West Bengal Industrial Development Corpn Ltd.

Following the cancellation of the CoR, Indie Homefin cannot transact the business of a institution nor of a non-banking financial institution.

The eight too cannot carry out the business of non-banking financial institutions.

