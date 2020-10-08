Housing finance companies saw excellent growth in Sept: LIC Housing MD

have witnessed excellent growth in September and this momentum will continue in the coming days with the onset of the Hence, October and November will see further growth in individual retail housing segment, said Siddhartha Mohanty, MD&CEO,

People are not delaying their buying decisions anymore driven by various incentives such as low interest rates, attractive products, and incentives from builders. As far as is concerned, Mohanty said, their business is back to pre-Covid levels. And, the business done by the company in September this year is not only better than the previous year, but the best in the company 's history in the said period.

Moreover, he expects a double digit growth in the home loan segment in FY21.

The company is seeing good growth in the affordable housing segment, while premium segment has also seen an uptick. “In Mumbai, we are registering good growth because of reduction in stamp duty. As a company, we are seeing growth not only in metros, but also in tier-II, tier-III cities,” Mohanty said.

The mortgage lender on Thursday inked a partnership with Boston Consulting Group through which it aims to digitise its underwriting processes, improve customer experience and cut costs. The digitisation exercise will be implemented over the next 21 months and the aim is to achieve atleast 90-95 per cent digitisation in the processes. Currently, the involvement of technology in the company’s operation is around 40-45 per cent.

“The ultimate objective is to organise and automate every facet of customer interaction to deliver better customer experience”, Mohanty said.

The first step would be to do a gap analysis and the process has already started. Going forward, wherever it finds a need to improve, especially in the credit appraisal process, those will be attended on priority basis. Expanding into new geographies will be done through the digital mode and not physical offices. “We will not necessarily go for opening new offices because we feel we can reach customers through technology. The bricks and mortar office will be there where it is absolutely necessary,” Mohanty said.