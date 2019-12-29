How the digital media has changed the very fabric of marketing industry

The advent of digital media and technology has changed the very fabric of the marketing industry globally. From Hyundai Elantra’s virtual reality drive with Shah Rukh Khan, to the “Watch Now Buy Now” fashion show by FBB, brands are breaking with tradition in using technology-led marketing.

In financial year 2018-19, digital advertising spends in India alone amounted to Rs 16000 crore-plus — a clear sign of the fact that there is no technology-in-marketing anymore. Everything is MarTech. While traditional marketing has relied primarily on people, modern marketing ...