Hybrid working here to stay; 63% corporates embracing it, says survey

-
ALSO READ
Office leasing rises 2.5 fold in Apr-Jun across 6 cities: Colliers India
Canada-based Colliers India appoints Peush Jain as MD for office services
India's power grid creaks under hybrid work model, extreme heatwave
A Trapezoid? Conference tables change shape in hybrid-work era
Flexible working models needed to support women under new normal: Experts
-
Hybrid working is here to stay as about 63 per cent of corporates are currently embracing the flexible model, according to a survey by Colliers India.
Real estate consultant Colliers surveyed occupiers of office space to understand their current and future workplace strategies.
The survey was carried out during May-June 2022 across various occupier segments and about 300 responses were received from occupiers. Small-sized (less than 500 employees), mid-sized (501-5000 employees) and large-sized firms (over 5,000 employees) participated in the survey.
"Three days a week in the office seems to be the most popular mode, furthering business goals and at the same offering work-life balance to employees," Colliers India said in its report --
Hybrid working: Occupiers' narrative 2022.
As per the survey, 26 per cent of occupiers are preferring 3 days a week, 17 per cent 4 days a week, 9 per cent 2 days a week and 11 per cent one day a week.
As many as 28 per cent of occupiers are opting for 5 days a week, while 9 per cent all days remote.
"Interestingly, about one-third of the occupiers surveyed revealed that their productivity increased by 5-10 per cent with hybrid working. Offices are now evolving into centres of collaboration and innovation, with the wellbeing of employees at the core," Colliers India CEO Ramesh Nair said.
"A hybrid work style needs to be supported by apt technological intervention to ensure seamless collaboration and communication," Nair said.
Colliers said that about 38 per cent of the organisations indicated that they are planning portfolio expansion in the next 6-18 months by leasing traditional as well as flex spaces.
"A majority of the businesses implement hybrid working in varying degrees, 35 per cent highlighted that they would like to retain their existing portfolios, while 13 per cent look to consolidate their office spaces," the consultant said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 07 2022. 19:44 IST