Hyundai India sales decline 24% in September to 45,791 units

-
ALSO READ
Financiers buy into India's used car business amid uptick in demand
From maharajas to mass market
Semiconductor shortage may impact Aug-Sep automobile wholesales: Report
Cabinet may approve revised PLI scheme for auto sector on Wednesday
Chip shortage casts shadow on China's auto industry recovery: Details here
-
Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Friday reported 23.6 per cent decline in total sales at 45,791 units in September.
The company had sold 59,913 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement.
Domestic sales were down 34.2 per cent to 33,087 units as against 50,313 units in September 2020, the company added.
Exports increased 34.3 per cent to 12,704 units as compared with 9,600 units in September last year.
The global semi-conductor supply constraint has adversely affected the vehicle production resulting in low dispatches in September 2021, the company stated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU