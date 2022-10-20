IEX net profit falls 7% to Rs 71.20 crore in July-September quarter

-
-
Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Thursday reported nearly 7 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 71.20 crore in September quarter compared to a year ago.
The consolidated net profit was Rs 77.38 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2021, a BSE filing stated.
Total income declined to Rs 113.77 crore in the quarter from Rs 122.30 crore in the same period a year ago.
First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 20:17 IST
