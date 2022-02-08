IFC-backed Mintifi raises $40 million from Norwest Venture, Elevation

-
ALSO READ
Norwest Venture Partners announces closure of $3 bn fund NVP XVI
B2B company Mintifi raises $40 mn in Series C funding to expand business
Startup Loop Health raises $12 mn from Elevation Capital, Vinod Khosla
Decoded: Should you try peer-to-peer lending to maximise your returns?
Bombay Stock Exchange aims at 60 SME platform listing in 2021-22
-
The IFC-backed Mintifi, a B2B-focused buy-now-pay-later platform, has raised USD 40 million (about Rs 300 crore) in its series-C round led by Norwest Venture Partners and Elevation Capital.
With this the company has raised equity and debt worth USD 60 million. This funding will enable it to expand their capital base to over USD 500 million helping it accelerate its business.
In addition to Norwest and Elevation, Mintifi counts the International Finance Corporation and Lok Capital as shareholders.
The company will use the funds to build on its tech infrastructure, expand product offerings, including BNPL solutions for SMEs, scale up its co-lending platform through plug and play solution and deepen its engagement across the supply chain network by building an end-to-end fulfilment platform across industries.
Founded in 2017 by industry veterans Anup Agarwal, Ankit Mehta and Sanjoy Shome, Mintifi lists Tata Motors, Bridgestone Tyres, Berger Paints, Polycab, Nivea and Jockey as some of its over 100 brands. It helps unlock their supply chain by digitising payments, invoicing and purchase financing solutions for distributors and retailers.
Mintifi's payment and financing stack creates a win-win for brands, distributors and retailers trough improved payment processing time and increased inventory turns, thereby fuelling revenue growth across the supply chain.
It partners with banks and financial institutions on its co-lending platform, Anup Agarwal, co-founder and chief executive said.
Prior to this round that has been advised by Avendus Capital, Mintifi had raised equity and debt to the tune of USD 60 million. This funding will enable it to expand their capital base to over USD 500 million helping it accelerate its business.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU