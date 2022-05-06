IHCL plans to raise women participation in workforce to 25% by 2025

-
ALSO READ
IHCL signs a new SeleQtions Hotel deal in Udaipur city of Rajasthan
Indian Hotels expands presence in Uttarakhand with new resort
Indian Hotels turns in Rs 72 cr profit in Q4 against a loss last year
Indian Hotels Company posts Rs 71.5 crore profit in March quarter
Business segment recovery to drive growth for Indian Hotels Company
-
Tata group hospitality firm Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Friday said it aims to raise women's participation in its workforce to 25 per cent by 2025, and support women-led businesses and partners.
The company, which launched 'She Remains the Taj' -- a framework for women-centric initiatives for all stakeholders, including guests, employees, partners and the community -- is also aiming to provide skill training to around 25,000 women in the next five years.
IHCL's Managing Director and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said the company has been championing the cause of women and enhancing their participation, both within and outside the organisation.
The campaign 'She Remains the Taj' reiterates the company's commitment to create customer-centric experiences for travellers considering the growing economic influence of women consumers.
Chhatwal said IHCL will introduce a series of initiatives and enabling policies to increase women's participation in its workforce to 25 per cent, from the current 18 per cent, over the next five years.
At present, IHCL has over 2.8 lakh employees.
Speaking about the initiatives taken up by the company to support women in the community, he said IHCL has continued to back the sari weavers in Varanasi and is also supporting women involved with the beer brewing industry in Bengaluru.
"We have taken several initiatives internally, but also with organisations like CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) and we have done an agreement with them to skill people. So if I add all of those initiatives, with CII, our own internal what we've been doing in the past, it comes to one lakh people to be skilled over the next five years, of which again, 25,000 will be women," Chhatwal said.
For its women guests, IHCL has also developed a value proposition to include heightened levels of privacy, security, bespoke amenities and stay offerings based on extensive research, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU