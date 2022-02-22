Indian Hotels expands presence in Uttarakhand with new resort

Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the addition of its second hotel in Rishikesh with the signing of a new SeleQtions resort.

The formerly operating resort will be rebranded as Anand Kashi, an SeleQtions resort post renovation.

Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice President Real Estate & Development, IHCL, said, " remains committed to the vast tourism potential of This will be our second hotel in Rishikesh, the Yoga Capital of the world. This exciting new addition to our portfolio will offer travellers yet another breath-taking location to explore the beauty and myriad experiences the state offers."



The 24-room resort is located at the foothills of the Himalayas in the Tehri Garhwal region of

With the addition of this hotel, will have seven hotels across brands, including three under development in

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)