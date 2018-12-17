IHH unable to proceed with Fortis open offer after SC stay on stake sale

Malaysia's Healthcare Monday said it will not be able to proceed with the open offer for Healthcare for the time being, following the order to put on hold sale of controlling stake in the Indian hospital chain.

In a regulatory filing, Healthcare, however, said the apex court's order does not impact acquisition of 31.1 per cent stake in for Rs 40 billion, which was completed on November 13.

The wishes to inform that the of India had on December 14, 2018 passed an order directing "status quo with regard to sale of the controlling stake in Healthcare to Malaysian be maintained", it said in the filing.

"In light of the order, NTK and the PACs (persons acting in concert) will not be able to proceed with the Fortis open offer for the time being until further order(s)/ clarification(s)/ direction(s) are issued by the of India and/or the (SEBI)," the company said.

The open offer for an additional 26 per cent stake was scheduled to commence on December 18 and close on January 1, 2019 entailing a total sum of Rs 33 billion.

Last week, the apex court had ordered status quo with regard to the sale of controlling stakes of while hearing a plea of Japanese firm Daiichi Sankyo, which is seeking to recover Rs 35 billion, awarded to it by a Singapore tribunal in its case against the erstwhile promoters of the healthcare chain, and Shivinder Singh.

IHH further said the court order does not impact the subscription of Fortis shares resulting in IHH through NTK, owning 31.1 per cent of the expanded voting share capital of Fortis.

In July this year, IHH had pipped rival Manipal-TPG combine to clinch a Rs 40-billion deal to acquire 31.1 per cent stake in Fortis.

On the way forward, IHH said it is in the process of evaluating the Supreme Court order and "seeking appropriate legal advice on this matter and will subsequently decide on the future course of action".