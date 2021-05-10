IIT Madras startup sets Guinness record for upskilling people in Python

-
ALSO READ
IIT alumni body to raise Rs 50,000 cr for revitalising domestic research
IIT Madras researchers show the way for more effective drugs to treat HIV
IIT Madras develops unmanned survey craft for ports, inland waterways
Over 100 from IIT-Madras test positive for Covid-19, institute shuts down
Pre-placement offers increase at IIT Madras despite Covid-19 pandemic
-
Beating the previous record by 50 times, IIT Madras-incubated startup GUVI and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has set the Guinness world record in upskilling Indians in Python programming language. They set the record for "most numbers of users to take a programming lesson in 24 hours".
As many as 1,12,319 people participated in the 'AI-for-India' Initiative organized on April 24-25, 2021 by GUVI and AICTE which primary aim to reach out one million Indians and upskill them in the Python programme language.
"More than six lakh users across 28 states registered for their highly anticipated AI-For-India event and around 1.12 lakh users completed building the face recognition app in the online workshop," SP Balamurugan, Co-Founder & CEO, GUVI told ANI.
Participants from various backgrounds like school kids, high school students, college graduates, job seekers, and experienced IT and non-IT professionals took part in the event.
"Students and working professionals from all parts of the country, from the urban centres to those in remote villages, worked on their mobile phones and laptops to take programming lessons in Python during this landmark event. The visuals are from a local village in Tamil Nadu. Students and professionals in these villages arranged a dozen streaming devices to attend a free online workshop based on Artificial Intelligence," Balamurugan said.
"The host of the workshop was guiding them on how to build a facial recognition app from scratch," he added.
Tech aspirants can avail of a professionally curated over 100-course catalog for a minimal amount of 399/month or 1499/year. The certification for that Python course will be available on paying a minimal fee of Rs. 1770/- as it is issued by IIT-Madras.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU