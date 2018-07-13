JUST IN
IKEA delays first India store's opening, says need time to ensure quality

The Swedish furniture major has postponed the date of opening its first store at Hyderabad to August 9 from July 19

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Ikea
The IKEA facility at Hyderabad

Swedish furniture major IKEA has postponed the dates of opening its first store at Hyderabad by almost 20 days to August 9 as it needs some more time to fulfil quality commitments.    

The company was scheduled to open its first store in India next week on July 19. 

"IKEA Retail India decided to move the date as it needs some more time to live up to its expected quality commitments towards customers and co-workers," said IKEA in a statement. 
 

According to the company, its main priority is to create an inspiring and safe experience for both customers and coworkers.

"Opening the first Indian IKEA store in Hyderabad means a lot to IKEA and we want to offer the best possible meeting with IKEA for the many Indian customers," said IKEA Retail India CEO Peter Betzel.
 

IKEA's Hyderabad store has come up with an investment of Rs 10 billion (Rs 1,000 crore).

This would provide 1,000 direct and 1,500 indirect jobs at the store, and 50 per cent of the employees would be women. 
First Published: Fri, July 13 2018. 14:55 IST

