IL&FS floats EOI from investors for selling 100% stake in wind farm project

Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) on Tuesday invited expressions of interest (EOI) from eligible investors for its 100 per cent stake in Ramagiri Renewable Energy Ltd (RREL) and purchase of fixed assets of IL&FS Energy Development Company (IEDCL).
IL&FS and its group companies collectively hold 95.54 per cent of the total issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of IEDCL. RREL is a 100 per cent subsidiary of IEDCL.
RREL owns a 6.5 MW wind farm project with 26 wind turbines having a capacity of 250 KW each at Ramagiri, district Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.
IEDCL also owns a wind mast, situated at the wind farm site of RREL, and a solar irradiation measurement equipment mounted on the wind mast (together 'Fixed Assets') that are used for gathering meteorological and solar data respectively.
Expressions of Interest (EOI) are invited from eligible applicants for - acquisition of the total issued, subscribed and paid-up shares of RREL and purchase of the Fixed Assets, IL&FS said in the EOI.
The last date for submission of the EOI and other required documents by 5 PM on August 10, 2021, the EOIs read.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU