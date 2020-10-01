IL&FS invites expression of interest for 42% stake in engineering arm

-
ALSO READ
Crisis-hit IL&FS lays road map to cut 57% of Rs 99,000 crore debt
IL&FS board faces challenges as resolution takes a Covid-19 knock
Govt extends term of Uday Kotak as non-exec IL&FS chairman by another year
Confident of achieving debt resolution numbers: IL&FS MD C S Rajan
IL&FS case: Sebi raises penalty to Rs 1 crore each on ICRA, CARE
-
Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) has sought expressions of interest (EoI) for the 42.25 per cent stake it holds along with IL&FS Financial Services (IFIN) in subsidiary IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company (IECCL) under the group's resolution process.
The transaction if successful would lead to change in the promoter of the IECCL. The company has an outstanding debt of around Rs 4,700 crore.
In an advertisement seeking EoIs, IL&FS said that IECCL has more than three decades of experience in the engineering and construction business with capabilities in providing integrated engineering, procurement and construction services.
"IECCL is primarily executing infrastructure projects across India and has been delivering projects in the sectors of power, oil and gas, roads, railways and metros, water and irrigation and building and structure," it said.
IL&FS has sought EoIs by 5 p.m. on October 14.
Speaking at the Annual General Meeting of IECCL on Wednesday, the IL&FS MD, C.S. Rajan said that IECCL has been passing through challenging circumstances for the past couple of years and the present effortsare directed to complete the projects at hand, monetise and preserve value of the assets and keep the entity afloat till a viable resolution of the entity is arrived at.
"The resolution plan is under discussion with the stakeholders. One of the options under consideration for resolution is change in the promoter for this entity, one who can provide the requisite support to the company to enable it to emerge stronger from this crisis and gain its due place in the infrastructure space," Rajan said.
--IANS
rrb/rv/sdr/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU