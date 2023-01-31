JUST IN
GAIL's prospects on the mend after poor Oct-Dec quarter showing
Income tax department conducts survey action against drug major Cipla

As part of a survey, the Income Tax Department only covers the business premises of a company and does not raid the residences and other locations of its promoters or directors

Topics
Cipla | Income Tax department

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

raid
The Income Tax Department has carried out a survey action against drug major Cipla, sources said on Tuesday.

The department is conducting the surprise action to check the balance sheets and other business documents of the Mumbai headquartered company as part of an alleged tax evasion investigation, they said.

As part of a survey, the Income Tax Department only covers the business premises of a company and does not raid the residences and other locations of its promoters or directors.

The company had last week reported, in a regulatory filing, a seven per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 808 crore in the third quarter ending December 2022, aided by robust sales in the US market.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 21:08 IST

