Indegene acquires Medical Marketing Economics for around $10 mn

Healthcare solutions provider Indegene on Monday said it has acquired Medical Marketing Economics, LLC (MME) for approximately USD 10 million (around Rs 73 crore) to strengthen its pricing, reimbursement and market access capabilities.
MME is a global leader in pricing, reimbursement and market access (PRMA) services, Indegene said in a statement.
"Their 40+ strong team will strengthen our emerging Biotech and Medical offerings. They bring proven PRMA capabilities that complement our Co-Commercialization solution," Indegene Cofounder and CEO Manish Gupta said.
Pricing, reimbursement and market access is a strategic area of interest for Indegene. It augments company's reach both with the big pharma companies and emerging biotech companies, and complements its digital first commercialization practice, he added.
"The current size of the market access solutions market is USD 1.7 billion and expected to increase to USD 2.24 billion over the next five years, signalling a great headroom opportunity for us in the US market. Acquiring MME(Medical Marketing Economics, LLC), is a step in this direction. The size of this deal is approximately USD 10 million," Gupta said.
On the development, MME, Global President and CEO, Jack M. Mycka said, "This partnership gives us access to a larger customer base, a global operations infrastructure, and significant opportunities for growth through adjacent services. Alongside Indegene's clinical, medical and commercial solutions, we can further help clients identify, frame, communicate and capture the value of their medical innovations."
Emerging Biotech organisations contribute about 75 per cent of the products in the pipeline and this is only expected to grow, the statement said.
