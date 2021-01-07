JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Abu Dhabi's ADQ to invest $75 mn in Biocon Biologics for 1.8% stake
Business Standard

India added 1,600 tech start-up, 12 unicorns in 2020: Nasscom report

Depending on headwinds, 2021 promises to be a positive year for Indian tech start-ups - marching steadily towards a trillion-dollar digital economy goal

Topics
Startups | unicorn companies | Nasscom

Samreen Ahmed  |  Bengaluru 

Young entrepreneurs at a Workbench Projects Fablab in Bengaluru. Photo: Dalip Kumar
A Nasscom and Zinnov report says over 1,600 tech start-ups were added to the ecosystem last year with a record number of 12 new unicorns

As India moves towards becoming a digital economy, the technology start-up ecosystem continues to witness a significant growth trajectory on the back of rapid digitalisation and tech adoption. A Nasscom and Zinnov report says over 1,600 tech start-ups were added to the ecosystem last year with a record number of 12 new unicorns – the highest ever added in a single calendar year. The Indian tech start-up base is witnessing a steady growth at a scale of 8-10 per cent yoy, according to the report titled Indian Tech Start-up Ecosystem – On the March to Trillion Dollar Digital Economy. Indian start-ups not only managed to stay afloat amidst uncertainties and rapid experimentations after the pandemic outbreak, but also strategically strengthened their playbook by converting the crisis into opportunity. Depending on headwinds, 2021 promises to be a positive year for Indian tech start-ups – marching steadily towards a trillion-dollar digital economy goal.

Sectors coming of age
.

Healthtec: 2.2x growth in online consultations
.

Edtech: 1.9x growth in online users
.

Enterprise: 58% unicorns from B2B tech startups
.

Agritech: 2.5x growth in online retail share

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, January 07 2021. 19:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.