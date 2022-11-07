India Cements Q2 net loss at Rs 113 cr, revenue up 7.46 pc to Rs 1,327 cr

-
-
India Cements Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 113.26 crore for the second quarter ended September 2022.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 29.75 crore during the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal, India Cements said in a regulatory filing.
Its revenue from operations was up 7.46 per cent to Rs 1,327.06 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal. The same stood at Rs 1,234.85 crore a year ago.
The company's total expenses were at Rs 1,528.01 crore, up 27.16 per cent in the September quarter of FY23, as against Rs 1,201.61 crore a year ago.
Shares of India Cements were trading at Rs 248.50 on BSE, up 1.02 per cent from the previous close.
First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 13:44 IST
