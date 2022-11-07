India Cements Q2 net loss at Rs 113 cr, revenue up 7.46 pc to Rs 1,327 cr

JUST IN
Business Standard

India Cements Ltd reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 113.26 crore for the second quarter ended September 2022

Topics
India Cements | Q2 results | cement industry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India Cements to appeal against CCI order

India Cements Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 113.26 crore for the second quarter ended September 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 29.75 crore during the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal, India Cements said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 7.46 per cent to Rs 1,327.06 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal. The same stood at Rs 1,234.85 crore a year ago.

The company's total expenses were at Rs 1,528.01 crore, up 27.16 per cent in the September quarter of FY23, as against Rs 1,201.61 crore a year ago.

Shares of India Cements were trading at Rs 248.50 on BSE, up 1.02 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 13:44 IST

