JUST IN
India's non-fossil power generation touches 174 GW in 2022: R K Singh
Banks' exposure to Adani group 'insufficient' to pose credit risk: Fitch
Japan's SoftBank Group logs $5.9 bn loss as tech investments tumble
ONGC to explore investing in Argentina gas assets: Chairman Arun Kumar
NABARD aims to raise Rs 3000-5000 cr in debut green bond issue: Report
Adani Ports eyes Rs 15,000 cr Ebitda in FY23, will prepay Rs 5,000 cr debt
PhonePe launches cross-border UPI payments service, says it's India's first
To pacify stakeholders, top banks declare their exposure to Adani Group
RCap resolution: NCLAT issues notices to Torrent Investments, others
PC sales set to slow down in India as hardware firms announce layoffs
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Banks' exposure to Adani group 'insufficient' to pose credit risk: Fitch
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India's non-fossil power generation touches 174 GW in 2022: R K Singh

India's non-fossil fuel-based power generation capacity was at 174.53 gigawatt (GW) at the end of December 31, 2022, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

Topics
Renewable energy policy | solar energy | Solar Energy Corporation of India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Solar Energy, Renewable Energy, Green Energy
Solar Energy

India's non-fossil fuel-based power generation capacity was at 174.53 gigawatt (GW) at the end of December 31, 2022, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

The country's total power generation capacity, including 235.81 GW from the thermal base, was at 410 GW at the end of 2022, Minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy R K Singh said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

"So far, a total of 174.53 GW power generation capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources has been installed in the country as on 31.12.2022," he said.

The capacity includes 63.30 GW solar power, 46.85 GW large hydro, 41.93 GW wind power, 10.73 GW bio power, 4.94 GW small hydro power and 6.78 GW nuclear power.

In another reply, the minister said 2,97,609 million units (MU) energy from various sources of renewable energy in the April-December period of 2022-23.

At 1,37,903 MU, large hydro projects alone contributed 46.3 per cent to the total renewable energy generation during the said period, followed by solar at 72,924 MU (24.5 per cent). Wind energy contributed 20 per cent with 5,95,32.36 MU power generation. The rest came in from other sources like biomass, import from Bhutan etc, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Renewable energy policy

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 15:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.