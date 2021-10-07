Indiabulls Ventures CEO, 4 others pay Rs 5cr to settle insider trading case

-
ALSO READ
Insider trading case: Sebi levies Rs 1.05 cr fine on Indiabulls Venture
Sebi bans 8 entities from securities mkt in Infosys insider trading case
Sebi confirms directions passed against entities in Infosys insider trading
Sebi penalises compliance officer of Essar Shipping in insider trading case
Bombay HC stays investigation under FIR against Indiabulls Housing
-
Four individuals and one entity, including CEO of Indiabulls Ventures Ltd, paid around Rs 5 crore as settlement charges to market regulator Sebi to settle a case of alleged insider trading in shares of the firm.
According to a Sebi order passed on Wednesday, the entities had filed separate settlement applications in terms of the SEBI (Settlement Proceedings) Regulations, 2018 proposing to settle the pending enforcement proceedings without admitting to or denying the findings of fact and conclusions of law through a settlement order.
The applicants were Divyesh B Shah, who was chief executive officer and whole time director, his relatives Dravinaben L Desai, Vikram L Desai, and Sharwary V Desai, and Vikram L Desai HUF.
The high powered advisory committee considered the settlement terms proposed by the applicants and recommended the case for settlement on payment of their respective settlement charges, the Sebi order said.
Divyesh was alleged to be in possession of unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) pertaining to financial results of Indiabulls Ventures.
The firm on April 23, 2018, informed NSE and BSE regarding its audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2018. It had also declared an interim dividend. The period of UPSI was from April 2, 2018 to April 23, 2018.
Divyesh allegedly communicated the UPSI to his relatives who traded in the scrip of Indiabulls Ventures during the UPSI period. Vikram also traded on behalf of Dravinaben, Sharwary and Vikram Desai HUF.
By trading in the scrip of the company during the UPSI period, Dravinaben was alleged to have made unlawful gains of Rs 1.22 crore.
Pending the proceedings, they filed separate settlement applications with Sebi proposing to settle the case without admitting or denying the guilt.
Divyesh Shah has paid Rs 74.58 lakh as settlement amount while Vikram L Desai, Sharwary V Desai and Vikram L Desai HUF have paid Rs 22.31 lakh each.
Besides, Dravinaben L Desai has paid Rs 3.56 crore. This includes settlement charges, disgorgement of wrongful gains along with interest.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU