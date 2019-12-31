Indian airlines may hire fewer pilots in 2020 compared to last year

Indian carriers are expected to hire fewer pilots in 2020 compared to the previous year. This is due to delivery delays from Airbus, uncertainty surrounding Boeing 737 Max’s return to service and a reserve of Jet Airways pilots currently in training.

In 2019, Indian carriers hired 2,301 pilots, many of them from Jet Airways which shut down in April. In 2018 and 2017, airlines had hired 1,696 and 1,221 pilots, respectively, through examinations. “Indian carriers will have sufficient local pilots for Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 aircraft in 2020 but would continue to rely on ...