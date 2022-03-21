Indian Potash signs 5-year purchase agreement with Israel Chemicals

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian Ltd has signed a five-year deal to import muriate of from Chemical Ltd, according to a government statement released on Monday.

The deal runs from 2022 to 2027, according to the statement.

India is boosting fertiliser imports from nations such as Canada and to ensure sufficient supplies for the coming summer sowing season after a disruption of shipments caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

