JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

REC board okays Rs 85,000 cr borrowing plan for 2022-23

Why power utility stocks are likely to underperform going forward
Business Standard

Indian Potash signs 5-year purchase agreement with Israel Chemicals

Indian Potash Ltd has signed a five-year deal to import muriate of potash from Israel Chemical Ltd, according to a government statement released on Monday

Topics
potash fertilisers | Fertilizers | Potash import

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

Indian Potash signs 5-year purchase agreement with Israel Chemicals

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian Potash Ltd has signed a five-year deal to import muriate of potash from Israel Chemical Ltd, according to a government statement released on Monday.

The deal runs from 2022 to 2027, according to the statement.

India is boosting fertiliser imports from nations such as Canada and Israel to ensure sufficient supplies for the coming summer sowing season after a disruption of shipments caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

 

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, March 21 2022. 19:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.