Indian Potash signs 5-year purchase agreement with Israel Chemicals

-
ALSO READ
India boosts fertiliser imports from Canada, Israel as Russian supply hit
China's curbs on fertiliser exports may affect India, says report
At current prices, FY23 fertiliser subsidy sufficient for 6-7 mths: Experts
Indian fertiliser stocks surge after report on subsidies doubling plan
Cabinet okays Rs 28,655 cr subsidy on P&K fertilisers for rabi season
-
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian Potash Ltd has signed a five-year deal to import muriate of potash from Israel Chemical Ltd, according to a government statement released on Monday.
The deal runs from 2022 to 2027, according to the statement.
India is boosting fertiliser imports from nations such as Canada and Israel to ensure sufficient supplies for the coming summer sowing season after a disruption of shipments caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU