Indians leave mobile phones, AC remote, artificial tooth behind: Uber

Indians left behind a variety of items in cabs last year, right from mobile phones to AC remote and even acrylic artificial tooth, according to Uber’s Lost & Found India Index.

Mumbai was the “most forgetful” city in terms of riders leaving behind their belongings, followed by Kolkata and Prayagraj.

“Over the past year, we've seen objects including phones, cameras, and bags top the list of items left in Ubers across India, followed by utility items like wallets, keys, clothing, and umbrellas in the top-10 most-forgotten item category,” said.

Besides leaving the usuals behind, Indians also forgot things such as acrylic artificial tooth, mangoes, medical prescriptions, exam notes, kitchen tawa, teddy bear, and broom, it added.

Interestingly, Thursdays and Fridays emerged as days when riders left behind their belongings more in the cars.

The data also showed that such incidents occured more in the afternoon rides (2 pm, 3 pm, and 1 pm).

“People are most likely to forget a guitar on Saturdays and Sundays, business card holder on Mondays and Fridays, and their lunch on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays,” according to the data. Riders can report their lost item on the app by selecting ‘report an issue with this trip’ in the menu option and then choosing ‘I lost an item’.