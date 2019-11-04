IndiGo says systems back to normal after outage hits flyers across network

-
India's largest airline IndiGo said on Monday its flights and check-in systems were running normally, after an hours-long outage hit operations at airports, leading to long queues and hassling passengers.
IndiGo said earlier its systems had been down across the network since Monday morning.
"Our system is up now but has disrupted operations across the network," IndiGo said in a Twitter post, adding that it was working to bring operations back to normal.
The outage added to passenger woes as dozens of Indian flights already faced delays or cancellations on Monday, according to reports, due to a decline in visibility because of air pollution shrouding New Delhi, home to the country's busiest airport.
Hassled travellers affected by IndiGo's outage posted pictures on Twitter of long lines at check-in counters at major airports.
"IndiGo says systems down and huge queues till outside the main entrance gates in Mumbai T2. Chaos," one user with the handle @Sathyantweets said in a tweet, referring to Terminal 2 at Mumbai's airport.
