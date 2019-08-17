Ahmedabad-bound IndiGo aircraft returns to Mumbai airport after engine snag

-
ALSO READ
Singapore airport named world's best, New Delhi's IGI up 8 notches at 59th
After Jet's final touchdown, passengers say they will miss the airline
Two SpiceJet pilots get 1-year suspension for overshooting Mumbai runway
Kochi airport suspends operations till Aug 11 as heavy rains flood runway
SpiceJet to start direct flights from Mumbai to 5 foreign cities by end-May
-
An IndiGo aircraft heading to Ahmedabad from Mumbai had to return to the Mumbai airport as one of its engines developed a snag shortly after the take-off on Saturday, the airline said.
It was a VT-IVZ plane, an A320neo aircraft with a Pratt and Whitney engine.
"An IndiGo flight, 6E-5324, operating from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, had a fault message on engine 1 after taking-off from Mumbai," the low-cost carrier said in a statement.
"The pilot followed the necessary procedures and landed back at Mumbai. The aircraft is currently withdrawn for inspections. The passengers are being accommodated on other flights," it added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU