IndiGo starts new direct flight operations between Mangaluru and Mumbai

IndiGo, a private airline, on Sunday started the regular operation of its new flight in the Mumbai-Mangaluru-Mumbai sector on Sunday.
The daily flight leaves Mumbai at 8.50 AM and reaches Mangaluru at 10.20 AM. Then, the flight leaves Mangaluru at 11 AM to reach Mumbai at 12.40 PM. IndiGo is using Airbus A320 for the new service, a release from the airline said.
The trial operations of the flight began on Friday. While the trial flight on June 17 saw 88 passengers, including two infants, fly into Mangaluru, 99 passengers flew out to Mumbai.
In the first operation of the regular flight today, 55 passengers arrived at Mangaluru while 143 passengers, including an infant, flew out of Mangaluru.
