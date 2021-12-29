IndusInd Bank, NPCI join hands to offer cross-border payments through UPI

-
ALSO READ
IndusInd Bank, NPCI tie up to simplify cross-border remittances through UPI
NPCI global arm ties up with Mashreq Bank for UPI payments in UAE
NPCI ties up with leading payments provider PPRO to take UPI global
NPCI caught between managing UPI growth, curbing dominance of few players
NPCI looks at $1 trillion worth of transactions through UPI on annual basis
-
IndusInd Bank has signed an agreement with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for offering real-time cross-border remittances through Unified Payments Interface (UPI).
IndusInd Bank has become the first Indian bank to go live on UPI for cross-border payments/NRI remittances. Under this arrangement, Money Transfer Operator (MTO) partners of IndusInd Bank would use the bank's channel to connect with NPCI's UPI payment systems for validation and cross-border payment settlement into beneficiary accounts.
IndusInd Bank has started off with Thailand for Foreign Inward Remittance (FIR) through UPI, IndusInd Bank said in a statement on Monday.
The bank has started the service with DeeMoney, a Thailand-based financial solutions provider offering money transfers and foreign currency exchange services. Customers using DeeMoney website can easily transfer funds just by adding the beneficiary's UPI ID. "IndusInd Bank also plans to add more partners in various other countries for cross border-payments via UPI in the near future," it said.
UPI for cross border payments will enable remitters to send money in a safe, secure, and convenient manner using only the UPI ID of their beneficiaries in India without having to remember the beneficiary account details, IFSC, visiting the bank, filling lengthy forms, etc.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU