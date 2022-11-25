JUST IN
Hero MotoCorp to hike prices from Dec 1 due to inflationary costs

The company will continue to provide innovative financing solutions in order to cushion the impact on the customers, CFO said

Topics
Hero MotoCorp | two wheeler market | price hike

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Friday said it will increase the prices of its motorcycles and scooters by up to Rs 1,500, with effect from December 1.

The price will increase up to Rs 1,500, and the exact quantum of the hike will vary by specific models and markets, the company said in a statement.

"The upward revision of the prices of our motorcycles and scooters has been necessitated due to overall inflationary costs," Hero MotoCorp Chief Financial Officer Niranjan Gupta said.

The company will continue to provide innovative financing solutions in order to cushion the impact on the customers, he added.

"We have also put in place accelerated savings programmes, which will help us to offset any further cost impact, and drive improvement in margins," the two-wheeler major said.

Moving forward, the economic indicators are favourable to a growth in demand, and the company expects industry volumes to pick up in coming quarters, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 21:17 IST

`
