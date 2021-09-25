Info Edge arm to file fresh scheme of amalgamation after Policybazaar IPO

-
ALSO READ
Electronics Mart files paperwork for Rs 500 crore initial public offering
Robinhood seeks $35-billion valuation in mega initial public offering
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem files Rs 450-cr initial public offering papers
Shyam Metalics' Rs 1,107-cr initial public offering to open on Jun 14
Navoday Enterprises' initial public offering to open on 14 June
-
Info Edge (India) Ltd on Saturday said its subsidiary, Makesense Technologies Ltd, intends to file a fresh scheme of amalgamation with PB Fintech - which operates Policybazaar - after the latter's IPO.
In April, Info Edge had announced the merger of Makesense Technologies and PB Fintech.
"...Makesense Technologies Ltd received a request letter from PB Fintech Ltd seeking its consent for withdrawal of the aforesaid scheme from the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Chandigarh Bench (NCLT) in order to expedite the process of its upcoming IPO," Info Edge (India) said in a regulatory filing said on Saturday.
It added that in view of this, the Board of Directors of Makesense Technologies Limited has passed a resolution approving the withdrawal of the scheme, subject to approval of the NCLT.
"Both companies have agreed that they intend to file a fresh scheme, in the same form as the current scheme, updated for the changes due to listing of PB Fintech Ltd after completion of the said IPO," the filing said.
PB Fintech, which operates online insurance platform Policybazaar and credit comparison portal Paisabazaar, has filed preliminary papers with market regulator Sebi to raise Rs 6,017.50 crore through an initial public offer (IPO).
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 3,750 crore worth of equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 2,267.50 crore by existing shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).
In April, Info Edge (India) had said the amalgamation will help in streamlining of the corporate structure; pooling of resources between the two companies and significant reduction in the multiplicity of legal and regulatory compliances required at present to be carried out by both the companies.
It had added that the move will also help in rationalisation of costs, time and efforts by eliminating multiple record keeping, administrative functions and consolidation of financials through legal entity rationalisation.
Upon the scheme of amalgamation coming into effect, PB Fintech will allot its shares on a proportionate basis to shareholders of Makesense Technologies, Info Edge (India) had said.
A total of 59,750 equity shares of face value Rs 2 each, fully paid-up, and 60,030 compulsorily convertible preference shares of face value Rs 20 each, fully paid-up, will be issued and allotted by the transferee company, it had added.
It will be in proportion to the number of equity shares held by the shareholders in the transferor company.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU