Infosys CFO Ranganath steps down, will continue till November 16

M D Ranganth, the Chief Financial Officer of information technology firm Infosys Ltd, has put in his papers after an 18-year stint in the company. Infosys on Saturday said its board had accepted his resignation.
Ranganth had been appointed as the CFO of India's second-biggest software services exporter in 2015. Ranganath, popularly called Ranga, will continue in his current position as chief financial officer till November 16, 2018, Infosys said in a filing with the BSE.
In tendering his resignation, Ranganath stated in a press release issued by the company, “After a successful career spanning 18 years in Infosys including as CFO for the last three crucial years, I now plan to pursue professional opportunities in new areas.”
He added that he was grateful to Infosys for giving him the opportunity of serving as CFO, and was proud that over the last three years, during a critical phase of the company, his team delivered strong and consistent financial outcomes, maintained high standards of financial reporting, built a world class finance team, further strengthened the company’s competitive position and thereby enhanced value to the stakeholders.
During the 18 years that he has been associated with the company, Ranga has been a part of the Infosys Leadership team, playing several leadership roles in the areas of consulting, finance, strategy, risk management and M&A and has worked closely with the Board and its committees in formulating and executing strategic priorities for the company.
The company's board will immediately commence the search for the next CFO, Infosys said.
