Infosys tops Rs 10,000-crore exports, becomes IT Ratna of Karnataka

Software giant has been recognised as the IT Ratna of Karnataka at the Benglauru Tech Summit 2019 for IT exports by the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI).

Featuring in the category of IT exports greater than or equal to Rs 10,000 crore, was awarded for fiscal 2018-19 in STPI's Karnataka chapter.

As many as 15 global were recognised as IT Prides of Karnataka, for exports greater than or equal to Rs 2,000 crore and less than Rs 10,000 crore.

IT Pride awardees included Oracle, Goldman Sachs, SAP Labs, and Intel, among others.

In the category of highest new IT jobs creator, Technicolor India emerged the winner.

Whizchip Design Technologies won the award for high growth in IT exports value between Rs 5 crore and Rs 25 crore.

STPI also recognised non-Bengaluru based within Karnataka.

In the Mysuru region, L & T Technology Services was recognised as the highest IT exporter, followed by Excelsoft Technologies in the Enabled Services (ITES) category.

KarMic Design and Diya Systems were awarded in the Mangaluru region and Sankalp Semiconductor in the Hubbali region.

L & T Technology Services, Mashreq Global Services, Temenos India and Hinduja Global Solutions were recognised for high growth in women's employment in the IT sector.

Established in 1991, STPI is an autonomous society under the Ministry of Electronics and (MeitY), with an objective to promote software exports from India.

The MeitY autonomous society maintains internal engineering resources to offer consulting, training and implementation services, covering network design, system integration, installation, operations and maintenance of application networks and facilities in different areas.