Instoried secures $200 million investment commitment from US-based GEM

-
ALSO READ
Instoried's Sharmin Ali expects 2022 to be the year of 'empathetic content'
Instoried raises $8 million from Pritt Investment Partners and 9Unicorns
Live video infrastructure startup 100ms raises $20 mn in Series A funding
Gem, jewellery exports rise 29% to Rs 23,259 crore in Sept: GJEPC
Gem, jewellery exports up 45.2% at Rs 31,241.09 crore in Oct: GJEPC
-
AI-enabled content platform Instoried on Thursday said the US-based investment group GEM has committed USD 200 million (about Rs 1,500 crore) investment in the company.
GEM will subscribe to the shares of Instoried whenever it goes public within a period of three years, Instoried founder and CEO Sharmin Ali said in a statement.
"GEM will invest USD 200 million in Instoried at the valuation the company will go public," Ali said.
Instoried plans to use the capital to expand its global marketing efforts, primarily in the US, and invest in its technology to add a Google Chrome extension, a WordPress plug-in, and other elements to its product portfolio.
The company provides technology tools to help content writers improve their content.
Instoried said it has plans to grow its executive team and presence to double down its business to help writers, marketing agencies, students and professionals.
"For the India market, Instoried will focus on hiring for leadership and technology roles, develop the tech stack to launch their own content generation tool and invest in marketing in India and Asia markets," the statement said.
The capital commitment from GEM comes around six months after the company raised Series A funding round which was led by Pritt Investment Partners and 9 Unicorns, with participation from Mumbai Angels, SOSV, Venture Catalysts Angel Fund, and others.
Ali said the company has been working with MSMEs and recently made a foray into the B2C segment with lifetime subscription service.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU