Lupin launches generic contraceptive drug Merzee capsules in US

Drug maker Lupin On Thursday said it has launched Merzee capsules, a medication used to prevent pregnancy, in the US market.
The Mumbai-based drug maker has launched the product in the US market under exclusive license, marketing and distribution agreement with Slayback Pharma LLC, Lupin Ltd said in a statement.
Slayback had earlier launched this product in the US in February 2021.
Merzee (norethindrone acetate and ethinyl estradiol capsules and ferrous fumarate capsules), 1 mg/20 mcg is a generic equivalent of Allergan Pharmaceuticals' Taytulla capsules.
As per IQVIA MAT February 2022 data, Norethindrone acetate and ethinyl estradiol capsules and ferrous fumarate capsules, 1 mg/20 mcg had estimated annual sales of USD 90 million in the US.
