IOC raises Rs 1,500 cr via bonds at interest rate lower than sovereign

-
ALSO READ
Decoded: What are sovereign green bonds, and why are they called so?
Singapore Airlines aims to raise $500-$750 mn in US bonds deal: Report
Uttar Pradesh question paper leak case raised in RS, AAP MP seeks SIT probe
Former US president Trump's media company says raised $1 bn from investors
Govt 'plans tax changes' to help Indian bonds be included in global indexes
-
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the nation's largest oil firm, on Thursday raised Rs 1,500 crore debt through a bonds issue at a coupon rate lower than government bonds, a senior company official said.
IOC priced its five-year rupee bonds at a coupon rate of 6.14 per cent tighter than a similar maturing government bond that is trading at an annualised yield of 6.29 per cent.
"The issue saw strong demand from investors and we were able to get a very attractive deal," IOC Director (Finance) Sandeep Gupta said.
IOC got bid worth Rs 5,403 crore in the range of 5 per cent to 6.7 per cent for its issuance.
Gupta said the money raised is for general corporate purposes.
The issue marks return of the company to the onshore bond market after a gap of more than a year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU