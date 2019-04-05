Now, IOC stops fuel supply to cash-starved Jet Airways

-
ALSO READ
Finalise resolution plan by March-end or we'll stop flying: Jet pilots
Jet Airways clears pending December salary, pilots say not enough
200 Jet Airways pilots write to CEO; threaten to go on leave, sue airline
Pilots warn Jet Airways of protests from March 1 over delay in salaries
Jet Airways drops to fourth place in market share; pilots write to PM
-
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) Friday stopped fuel supply to the struggling carrier Jet Airways for non-payment.
The public sector oil marketing firm stopped supplying fuel to the cash-starved carrier from 12 noon Friday, sources told PTI.
Response to a query sent to Jet Airways on this issue was awaited.
Jet Airways, in which SBI-led consortium of lenders is set to take management control under a debt-recast plan, has drastically curtailed operations with a fleet of 26 planes.
On March 25, Jet Airways board had approved a resolution plan formulated by SBI-led domestic lenders, under which had agreed to infuse an emergency funding of Rs 1,500 crore into the airline, and convert the same into equity worth 50.1 percent for a notional value of just Re 1 each share.
The airline, however, has not yet received the much-needed funds.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU