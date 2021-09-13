Infosys, Microsoft ink multi-year deal with power distributor Ausgrid

-
ALSO READ
Anand Mahindra objects to Bengaluru being called 'Silicon Valley of India'
Self-driving startup Gatik works with Isuzu to build delivery trucks
US blocks 14 Chinese tech companies with top Silicon Valley funding
Facebook spent $23 million on Mark Zuckerberg's security in 2020
Manchester, Silicon Valley…
-
IT major Infosys and Microsoft have entered into a multi-year strategic engagement with Ausgrid to accelerate the cloud transformation of the largest electricity distributor on Australia's east coast.
This programme will further Ausgrid's vision to connect communities and empower lives with a focus on affordability, reliability and sustainability, Infosys said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
With over 4 million Australians relying on our services every day, it is essential we are maintaining our high standard of reliability and connectivity, as well as delivering on the expectations of Australian communities," Nick Crowe, acting CIO at Ausgrid, said.
Accelerating the cloud transformation journey in partnership with Infosys and Microsoft allows the organisation to improve the reliability of the network, keep downward pressure on electricity prices and bring new services to market at speed and in a cost-effective manner, he added.
The cloud programme is designed to reduce Ausgrid's cost of ownership and improve the performance of its IT systems and applications, the filing said.
As part of this strategic engagement, Infosys and Microsoft are helping Ausgrid address these challenges by modernising its application landscape and optimising the IT infrastructure, it added.
The cloud-driven transformation programme - launched in mid-2020 - is being delivered through a phased approach, leveraging a cloud management platform combined with managed services, it said.
"Our engagement with Ausgrid has expanded to include this strategic cloud transformation initiative, leveraging Infosys' Cobalt ecosystem of platforms, solutions and services as well as our deep expertise in the utility industry," Infosys Executive Vice President and Global Industry Leader (Communications, Media and Technology) Anand Swaminathan said.
This engagement further strengthens Infosys' global collaboration with Microsoft, and its joint value to the industry, he added.
Microsoft Australia Chief Partner Officer Rachel Bondi said the company is observing a considerable rise in enterprise-wide cloud adoption, which is recognised as being critical for resilient business models.
"Through this partnership with Infosys and Ausgrid, we are leveraging the power of Microsoft Azure to create endless digital capabilities and to accelerate customer value," Bondi said.
This transformation programme will help Ausgrid increase agility, it will simplify and modernise its digital platforms, driving tangible business outcomes and delivering value at scale to its end customers, Bondi added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU