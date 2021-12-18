ITC picks up 8.70% equity stake in Mother Sparsh, a D2C personal care brand

-
ALSO READ
ITC to acquire 16% stake in D2C natural personal care brand Mother Sparsh
ITC records sharpest intra-day gain in two months ahead of Q1 results
ITC Q2 preview: Analysts see 13% YoY revenue jump; high costs may hit PAT
Here's why CLSA is bullish on ITC; sees the stock Rs 265 levels in a year
ITC hits 52-week high as Jefferies raises target; stock up 12% in 3 days
-
Diversified firm ITC Ltd on Saturday said it has bought 8.70 per cent equity stake in Mother Sparsh Baby Care, a D2C Ayurvedic and natural personal care brand.
This acquisition is pursuant to ITC's announcement made on November 26, where the Kolkata-headquartered firm had said to acquire a 16 per cent stake in Mother Sparsh through a share subscription agreement.
"The company has acquired on December 17, 2021, in the first tranche, 100 equity shares of Rs 10 each and 940 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares of Rs 10 each of Mother Sparsh Baby Care Pvt Ltd, representing 8.70 per cent of its share capital on a fully diluted basis," ITC said in a regulatory filling.
Mother Sparsh is a premium Ayurvedic and natural personal care start-up in the D2C space, focusing on mother and baby care segment.
The acquisition is to be completed in two tranches, ITC had said earlier on November 26.
Mother Sparsh, which was incorporated on February 5, 2016, had reported a turnover of Rs 15.44 crore in FY2020-21.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU