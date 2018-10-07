JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

BPCL to commission second generation ethanol plant in Odisha by Dec 2020
Business Standard

ITC's investment in Uttarakhand crosses Rs 14 billion, says MD Sanjiv Puri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Uttarakhand's first investors summit on Sunday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

ITC

ITC Managing Director Sanjiv Puri Sunday said the company's investments in Uttarakhand over the years have already crossed an outlay of Rs 1,400 crore.

ITC Ltd will be able to scale this up, given the future potential of the state, Puri said in a statement on the occasion of Uttarakhand Summit.

ITC has an expanding presence in the state across all three sectors of its economy agriculture, manufacturing and service, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Uttarakhand's first investors summit on Sunday.
First Published: Sun, October 07 2018. 19:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements