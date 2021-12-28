J&K Bank board appoints Baldev Prakash MD & CEO for three years

on Tuesday said its board of directors has appointed Baldev Prakash as the MD & CEO for three years.

The board of directors in the meeting held on December 28 has appointed Baldev Prakash as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the bank for a period of three years, J&K Bank said in a regulatory filing.

His appointment will be effective from the actual date of his taking charge, the bank said.

The board also appointed R K Chhibber as an additional director on the board of the bank to be effective from the date Baldev Prakash takes charge as MD&CEO of the bank, it said further.

In October this year, the RBI had approved the appointment of Prakash as the next MD&CEO of J&K Bank. His appointment was slated from the date of taking charge or April 10, 2022, whichever earlier.

Prakash has over 30 years of experience in in various roles at small and large size branches at SBI. He had joined SBI as a probationary officer in 1991 and he is currently the Chief General Manager (Digital and Transaction Marketing Department) at SBI, Mumbai.

Presently, RK Chhibber is the Chairman and Managing Director of J&K Bank, who assumed the charge in June 2019.

J&K Bank shares closed at Rs 35.80 apiece on BSE, up by 0.56 per cent from the previous close.

