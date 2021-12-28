AU Small Finance Bank inducts ex-RBI deputy governor H R Khan on its board

-
ALSO READ
Monetary policy highlights: Growth not at pre-pandemic level yet, says RBI
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Lending rates unchanged amid Omicron scare
Do Indian governors carry their own weight or are they mere rubber stamps?
Extension given to the RBI governor is good for the markets
Small finance banks suffer net loss in June quarter as provisions surge
-
AU Small Finance Bank on Tuesday said it has appointed former RBI Deputy Governor H R Khan as an independent director on its board.
The appointment is for a period of three years subject to the approval of shareholders, the bank said in a statement.
The appointment is part of the bank's endeavour to strengthen the board and its independence, it said.
The bank would immensely benefit from his vast and diverse experience across the financial services ecosystem, AU Small Finance Bank MD Sanjay Agarwal said.
"With his strong regulatory background and vast experience of over four decades as a career central banker, Khan's addition to the board is a welcome step," the bank's chairman R V Verma said.
As the bank continues to expand its balance sheet, his joining of the board will help in further strengthening the governance ecosystem of the bank, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU