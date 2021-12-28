Punjab Assembly elections: AAP announces 15 more candidates

-
ALSO READ
AAP, TMC will be 'marginal players' in Goa assembly polls: P Chidambaram
7 new faces likely in Punjab cabinet, 5 from Amarinder govt may be skipped
Punjab cabinet finalised, CM Charanjit Channi to meet governor
Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as Punjab Chief Minister
AAP petitions Goa Guv against CM's rape 'victim-shaming' comment
-
The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday announced 15 more candidates for the next year's Punjab assembly polls.
It is the fifth list of the state's main opposition party and with this the total number of candidates announced by the AAP so far reached 88.
Punjab has 117 Assembly seats and polls in the state are due early next year.
Kulwant Singh will contest from Mohali, according to the latest list of candidates announced by the AAP.
Kulwant Singh, real estate baron and former Mohali mayor, had joined the AAP on Monday.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) releases fifth list of 15 candidates for 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections— ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2021
AAP has nominated Dr. Charanjit Singh from Sri Chamkaur Sahib, the seat of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi pic.twitter.com/0s1ktepgpo
Gurdeep Singh Randhawa will fight from Dera Baba Nanak, Baldev Singh from Raja Sansi, Manju Rana from Kapurthala, Rattan Singh from Shahkot, Sheetal Angural from Jalandhar West, Jeet Lal Bhatti from Adampur and Kuljit Singh from Banga.
Charanjit Singh will contest from Chamkaur Sahib, Rupinder Singh from Bassi Pathana, Rajinder Pal Kaur from Ludhiana South, Ranveer Singh from Ferozepur City, Jagroop Singh from Bathinda Urban, Jaswant Singh from Amargarh and Gurdev Singh from Nabha.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU