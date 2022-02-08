Jagran Prakashan Q3 consolidated net profit rises 43% to Rs 110 crore

Ltd, the publisher of Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, on Tuesday reported 43.41 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 110.30 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 76.91 crore for the year-ago period, Ltd (JPL) said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations was up 28.79 per cent to Rs 518.51 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 402.60 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses stood at Rs 387.96 crore in the quarter as compared with Rs 313.63 crore earlier.

Revenue from printing, publishing and digital was Rs 425.89 crore as against Rs 342.89 crore in the year-ago period.

FM Radio business revenue was higher at Rs 59.88 crore as against Rs 40.66 crore.

Revenue from the other segment comprising outdoor advertising, event management and activation services was up at Rs 33.84 crore as against Rs 20.06 crore.

Shares of JPL on Tuesday settled at Rs 69.10 apiece on the BSE, down 0.72 per cent over the previous close.

