Jet Airways' Q4 net loss widens to Rs 234 cr; total income falls 33%

-
ALSO READ
Jet Airways 2.0 faces turbulence before take-off?
Jet Airways appoints SriLankan Airlines ex-CEO Vipula Gunatilleka as CFO
Jet Airways hires senior executives as it prepares to take wing again
Jet Airways appoints Priyapal Singh as its 'accountable manager'
NCLT extends Jet Airways revival plan deadline till March 29
-
Jet Airways, which remains grounded for over two years, on Thursday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 233.63 crore for the three months ended March.
The full service carrier had a standalone net loss of Rs 107.01 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.
Total income stood at Rs 11.63 crore in the latest March quarter compared to Rs 17.73 crore in the year-ago period.
Currently, the airline is being managed by a monitoring committee.
"... the monitoring committee is not in a position to provide the consolidated financial results, as the subsidiaries of the company are separate legal entities, also currently non-operational and the team is facing huge difficulty in obtaining relevant data from the said subsidiaries," the filing said.
Jalan-Kalrock consortium won the bid for the airline under the insolvency resolution process. The carrier is in the process of being revived and last week, its air operator certificate was revalidated by aviation regulator DGCA.
The airline was shuttered in April 2019 after being bogged down by financial woes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU