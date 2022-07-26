Jet Airways starts hiring pilots for A320, 737NG and 737Max aircraft

-
Jet Airways on Tuesday started the process for hiring pilots for Airbus' A320 aircraft as well as Boeing's 737NG and 737Max planes.
The airline -- which received air operator certificate from aviation regulator DGCA on May 20 -- is yet to place an order for aircraft with either European planemaker Airbus or American aerospace company Boeing.
Jet Airways on Tuesday said on Twitter: "Inviting pilots who are current and type-rated on the Airbus A320 or Boeing 737NG or MAX aircraft, to apply to join us in creating history as we prepare to relaunch India's classiest airline."
Currently, the airline has just one operational aircraft -- which is a B737NG -- in its fleet.
The airline intends to recommence commercial operations in the current quarter ending September.
Financial distress forced Jet Airways, which flew for more than two decades, to suspend operations on April 17, 2019 and a consortium of lenders, led by the State Bank of India (SBI), filed an insolvency petition in June 2019 to recover outstanding dues worth over Rs 8,000 crore.
In October 2020, the airline's Committee of Creditors (CoC) approved the resolution plan submitted by the consortium of the UK's Kalrock Capital and UAE-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan.
In June 2021, the resolution plan was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal. PTI DSP
