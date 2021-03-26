Jindal Saw says it raised Rs 500 crore through allotment of NCDs to LIC

-
ALSO READ
UltraTech Cement raises Rs 1,000 crore via non-convertible debentures
GMR Airports to raise Rs 3,000 crore through non-convertible debentures
Tata Power raises Rs 900 cr through non-convertible debentures
Clix Capital planning to raise upto Rs 2,500 cr through debentures
Vodafone Idea plans to raise $750 million via convertible debentures
-
Jindal Saw on Friday said it raised Rs 500 crore through allotment of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis to LIC of India.
The OP Jindal group company manufactures submerged arc welded (SAW) pipes and other pipes for the energy transportation sector.
"The board of director in their meeting held today (Friday) allotted 5,000 secured, redeemable, taxable, non-cumulative, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value of Rs 10,00,000 each aggregating to Rs 500 crores to LIC of India on private placement basis," the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.
Apart from manufacturing SAW pipes, the company builds carbon, alloy and seamless pipes and tubes for industrial applications besides ductile Iron pipes and fittings for water and wastewater transportation.
The company claims it pipes to be energy-efficient that reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and help conserve natural resources.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU