JioPhone Next roll-out to commence before Diwali, in 'advanced trials' now

-
ALSO READ
Q1 results: Reliance Jio net profit rises 45% to Rs 3,651 crore
RIL Q1 results: Consolidated net profit falls 7% to Rs 12,273 crore
Jio's Q1 net profit rises 45% YoY to Rs 3,651 crore; ARPU at Rs 138
Analysts revise earnings estimates of Reliance Industries by 1-4%
Gold price today At Rs 44,430 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 65,500/kg
-
The much-awaited affordable smartphone 'JioPhone Next' is in advanced trials and its festive season roll-out will commence before Diwali, according to a statement by Jio.
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani had earlier this year said that 'JioPhone Next' -- being jointly developed by Jio and Google -- would be available from September 10.
In a statement, Jio has now said, "Both companies have begun testing JioPhone Next with a limited set of users for further refinement and are actively working to make it available more widely in time for the Diwali festive season."
This additional time will also help "mitigate the current industry-wide, global semiconductor shortages", the statement further said.
Jio and Google said they have made "considerable progress" towards launching the much-awaited JioPhone Next, the made-for-India smartphone being jointly designed by the companies.
"JioPhone Next is a first-of-its-kind device featuring an optimized operating system based on Android and Play Store," it added.
The device and the operating system would offer "premium capabilities" that have until now been associated with more powerful smartphones, including voice-first features that enable people to consume content and navigate the phone in their own language, deliver a great camera experience, and get the latest Android feature and security updates.
"JioPhone Next is built with exciting features like the Google Assistant, automatic read-aloud and language translation for any on-screen text, a smart camera with India-centric filters and much more," it said.
The companies remain committed to their vision of opening up new possibilities for millions of Indians, especially those who will experience the internet for the very first time.
'JioPhone Next' is widely expected to be among the most-affordable smartphone, although its pricing has not been disclosed yet.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU