Toyota extends warranty, free service periods amid Covid-19 pandemic

-
ALSO READ
Kirloskar Brothers to be debt-free company, focus on profitable growth
Toyota Kirloskar to hike vehicle prices from April to offset input cost
Star Health aims premium collection of Rs 10,000 cr in current fiscal
InsuranceDekho may have got Rs 1,200 cr in premium in FY21: Co-founder
Finmin asks PSU general insurers to cut flab, prune branch numbers: Sources
-
Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday said it has extended vehicle warranty and customer-paid extended warranty period by one month in the states where restrictions have been imposed by the government due to COVID-19 crisis.
The company has also extended pre-paid service packages, among others, for the benefit of the customers under its 'Customer Connect Program 2.0' initiative.
We are aware of the extreme difficulties faced by our customers during this pandemic and the uncertainties it has brought.
Our 'Customer Connect Program 2.0' is a step further to build confidence and show our commitment to our valued customers by ensuring seamless communication and hassle-free processes to ensure customer convenience and utmost safety," TKM Senior Vice President Naveen Soni said in a statement.
The dealerships will continue their efforts to support customers, and as a responsible corporate citizen the company is extending its support to even take care of vehicle sanitisation used by frontline warriors, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU