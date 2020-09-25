JSW Solar bags 810 MW blended wind energy projects from state-owned SECI

-
-
JSW Energy on Friday said its solar power subsidiary has bagged 810 MW blended wind energy projects under an auction conduced by state-owned SECI.
The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) had conduced an auction for setting up 2,500 MW ISTS (inter state transmission system) projects under tariff based competitive bidding. The tender was floated in June.
Solar power constitutes up to 20 per cent of a blended wind energy project.
"JSW Solar (100% subsidiary of JSW Energy) has received Letter of Awards for total Blended Wind capacity of 810 MW from SECI against tariff based competitive bid invited by SECI for setting up of 2,500 MW ISTS-connected Blended Wind Power Projects (Tranche - IX)," a BSE filing said.
